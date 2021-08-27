What are we celebrating today, August 27, 2021?

0
1

Every day has a reason to celebrate.

Here is what we are celebrating today, Friday, August 27, 2021:

“Mike the Headless Chicken Day” – On September 10, 1945, the owners of Mike the Chicken decided Mike would make a tasty meal. So, he was decapitated to begin the meal process. To his owner’s surprise, he survived the decapitation…. For 18 months, becoming a national celebrity. Today and Saturday in Fruita, Colorado, they honor Mike the Headless Chicken with a festival.

“Just Because Day” – A day to do something without rhyme or reason, not because you have to or want to. (Warning, you’re spouse may disagree with this attitude)

“World Daffodil Day” – The day is dedicated to finding a cure for cancer. Daffodils are a symbol of hope and life.

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

 

Today’s famous birthday include:

Actor Barbara Bach (Also known as Mrs. Ringo Starr for the last 40 years) is 74
Comedian Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) is 69
Fashion designer Tom Ford is 60
Actor Aaron Paul (He played Jesse Pinkman on “Breaking Bad”) is 42

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR