What are we celebrating today, August 27, 2021?

Every day has a reason to celebrate.

Here is what we are celebrating today, Friday, August 27, 2021:

“Mike the Headless Chicken Day” – On September 10, 1945, the owners of Mike the Chicken decided Mike would make a tasty meal. So, he was decapitated to begin the meal process. To his owner’s surprise, he survived the decapitation…. For 18 months, becoming a national celebrity. Today and Saturday in Fruita, Colorado, they honor Mike the Headless Chicken with a festival.

“Just Because Day” – A day to do something without rhyme or reason, not because you have to or want to. (Warning, you’re spouse may disagree with this attitude)

“World Daffodil Day” – The day is dedicated to finding a cure for cancer. Daffodils are a symbol of hope and life.

Today’s famous birthday include:

Actor Barbara Bach (Also known as Mrs. Ringo Starr for the last 40 years) is 74

Comedian Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) is 69

Fashion designer Tom Ford is 60

Actor Aaron Paul (He played Jesse Pinkman on “Breaking Bad”) is 42