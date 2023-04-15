Wolves and Broncs split victories in local soccer tournament

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — With the field finally clear of snow, Green River Soccer Teams had the opportunity to host Cody this afternoon for another conference match.

The Lady Wolves fought hard against the #1 Cody Lady Broncs but couldn’t quite get the goals in, leading them to drop 5-3. The Lady Wolves now sit #3 in 3A West.

The Wolves held very strong today as they defeated the Cody Broncs 2-1. With this win, the Wolves now sit #1 in 3A West.

Both teams are set to play Lander this Tuesday in Lander, WY with the girls starting at 3:00 p.m., and the boys starting at 5:00 p.m.