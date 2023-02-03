Wolves and Tigers meet again, both emerging victorious

Wyo4News Photo – Emma Marsing

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Rivalry continued between the Wolves and the Tigers as the teams went head to head tonight at Green River High School. With a packed house full of Green River and Rock Springs fans, both sides of the ball were feeling the crowd’s energy.

The Lady Wolves came out victorious over the Lady Tigers tonight with a final score of 49-40.

With a final score of 60-54, the Tigers emerged over the Wolves in a tough fight.

Rock Springs and Green River will face each other once more this season on Feb. 24 at Rock Springs High School.