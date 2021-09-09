Wolves boys soccer names new head coach

September 9, 2021 — Today, Sweetwater County School District #2 announced Jorge Salcedo has been selected to take over the head coaching duties for the Green River High School boy’s soccer program. Salcedo was an assistant coach in the program last season and will replace Kahler Dawson, the GRHS Head Coach, for the past two seasons.

“We are excited to have Jorge Salcedo as our Head Boys’ Soccer Coach at Green River High School,” said Tony Beardsley, Green River High School Athletic Director. “Coach Salcedo has a tremendous soccer background and has played and coached at the college level. As an assistant coach in our boys’ soccer program last year, Jorge had a positive impact on our players and team.”

Salcedo is from Cali, Colombia, and graduated from Gimnasio Farallones High School in 2011. During high school, Jorge played soccer for the Deportivo Cali Soccer Club. He attended the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima, Ohio, from 2013 to 2017. He helped lead the school to two NAIA Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Championships and qualified for the NAIA National Championships both those seasons.

Salcedo has coached for the Global Premier Soccer Club in Yarmouth, Maine, for one season in 2017-2018 and was the Nashoba North Summer Sports Camps Athletic Director from 2017 to 2019 in Raymond, Maine. As the Athletic Director, Salcedo oversaw all sports camps and coordinated the summer sports programs. He was also an Assistant Women’s College Soccer Coach at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio, from 2018 to 2020.

Salcedo is married to Melissa Munoz-Salcedo of Green River, Wyoming, and he is the son of Mr. Jorge Leon Salcedo and Mrs. Guiomar Garcia of Cali, Colombia.