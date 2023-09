Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Wolves varsity football team is excited to host the Worland Warriors tomorrow night for their Hall of Fame game.

Due to the varsity football officiating crews having to officiate earlier games, the game will not begin until 7:00 p.m. at Wolves Stadium. This schedule change will allow all warm-ups to follow through fully for both teams and officials.