Wolves’ Cordova and Young bring home state titles

Brady Young and Braxton Cordova – Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

February 17, 2023 — The reigning 3A State Champion Braxton Cordova is coming back with the state title in 1-meter diving with a score of 437.85. Brady Young is also coming back a 3A State Champion in 500 free with a final time of 4:45.80, beating his time from yesterday.

Cordova held the lead yesterday with a 41.65-point lead during the semi-finals while Brady now holds the state record with a time of 4:45.80, beating out Lander’s Eric Moxley from 2001.

With the 3A competition officially over, Lander took home the state title for the 27th year in a row with a total score of 138 points. Buffalo fell second with a score of 91. Green River took home third with a final score of 78 points.