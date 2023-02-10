Wolves crushed the Tigers in wrestling tonight

Green River High School female wrestlers – Wyo4news Photo

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Tonight the Green River Wolves Wrestling went up against the Rock Springs Tigers in Green River. They beat the competition, 52 to 24. Before the Varsity game began, there was a moment of silence for the young man, Joran Michael Cochran, who recently passed away. He wrestled for Rock Springs High School and Top of the Rock.

Senior Night – Wyo4news Photo Senior Night – Wyo4news Photo Senior Night – Wyo4news Photo

Tonight was senior night. Those recognized are Tommy Dalton, Hunter Davis, Ethan Guzman, Ethan Maez, Zella Maez, Ryker Mele, Deylin Miller, Mark Nelson, Conner Todd, Tyler Waters, and Jayleigh Wright. Congratulations wrestlers!