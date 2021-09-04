Wolves edge Tigers for GRHS Invite meet title

Wyo4News Photo

September 4, 2021 — The Green River Lady Wolves won their own invitational swim meet today at GRHS, but it was close. The Lady Wolves totaled 300 points edging Rock Springs and their 278 points. Other scores had Jackson finishing third with 195 points, followed by Kemmerer (123), Evanston (123), Cheyenne East (113), Lyman (108), and Sublette County (95).

Here are the top 5 performances by Green River and Rock Springs swimmers:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Rock Springs (Hamblin, Robinson-Kim, Butcher, Moser), 2. Green River (Smith, B. Uhrig, H. Uhrig, Luth)

200 Yard Free: 1. Courtney Clark (GR), 2. Leah Moser (RS), 3. Haley Clevenger (GR)

200 Yard IM: 2. Abi Robinson-Kim (RS), 5. Brianna Uhrig (GR)

50 Yard Free: 1. Emry Hamblin (RS), 4. Chole Butcher (RS)

1 Meter Diving: 1. Myla Ruiz (RS), 2. Anna Sorensen (RS), 4. Zella Maez



100 Yard Fly: 3. Chole Butcher (RS), 5. Khyanne Goode (RS)

100 Yard Free: 1. Tanith Smith (GR), 3. Emry Hamblin (RS)

500 Yard Free: 1. Courtney Clark (GR), 2. Leah Moser (RS), 3. Brianna Uhrig (GR)

200 Yard Free Relay: 1. Green River “A” (B. Uhrig, Spartz, Clark, Clevenger), 4. Rock Springs (Forbush, Mann, Goode, Walker), 5. Green River “B” (J. Uhrig, Kellhofer, Mandros, Moffat)

100 Yard Back: 1. Tanith Smith (GR), 2. Abi Robinson-Kim

100 Yard Breast: 1. Hailey Uhrig (GR), 3. Morgen Forbush (RS), 5. Mallery Lyon (GR)

400 Yard Free Relay: 1. Rock Springs (Hamblin, Butcher, Moser, Robinson-Kim), 2. Green River (Clark, Clevenger, Spartz, Smith)