Wolves take both boys and girls tennis matches against Tigers

August 27, 2021 — The Green River Wolves won both the girl’s and boy’s tennis matches against Rock Springs. The matches were played in Green River. The Lady Wolves won 4-1 with the Wolves defeating the Tigers 5-0 in the boy’s team match.

Green River 4 – Rock Springs 1 (Girls)

#1 Singles – Garrielle Heiser (GR) defeated Isabella Rodriquez (RS) 6-0-1, 6-0

#2 Singles – Megan Counts (GR) defeated Karlie Nadrup (RS) 6-1, 6-2

#1 Doubles – Harrison/Strange (GR) defeated James/Palinek (RS) 6-1,6-0

#2 Doubles – Brown/Strauss (GR) defeated Hollingshead/Hamblin 6-0, 6-2

#3 Doubles – Bush/ Aldredge (RS) defeated Travis/Skinner 6-2, 6-3

Green River 5 – Rock Springs 0 (Boys)

#1 Singles – Braxton Cordova (GR) defeated Khristian Sanarez (RS) 6-0, 6-2

#2 Singles – Korbin Arnell (GR) defeated Shiva Yeshlu (RS) 6-0, 6-0

#1 Doubles – Friel/Tirrell (GR) defeated Smith/Conover (RS) 6-0, 6-1

#2 Doubles – Findlow/Wendel (GR) defeated Fox/Ribordy (RS) 6-3, 6-2

#3 Doubles – Arellano/Ross (GR) defeated Davis/Atkinson(RS) 6-0, 6-1

Green River and Rock Springs will host Casper Kelly Walsh today.