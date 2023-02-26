Wolves take home 3A State Championship, many individuals placed

Game Changers by Shirk Photography – Submitted by the Green River High School

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Congratulations to the Green River Wolves Wrestling team who won 3A State Championship today. They competed in a 2-day state competition in Casper, Wyoming. Green River won the State Title with a score of 223.5, Cody in second place with 167 points, and Evanston was third with 164 total points.

Green River Boy Wreslters that placed while at State:

106 lbs – Lucas Todd – 1st Place

113 lbs – Spencer Wright – 5th Place

120 lbs – Axel Mackinnon – 2nd Place

120 lbs – Ashton Lucero – 3rd Place

126 lbs – Ryker Mele – 2nd Place

132 lbs – Conner Todd – 2nd Place

138 lbs – Kale Knezovich – 1st Place

138 lbs – Hunter Davis – 5th Place

145 lbs – Thomas Dalton – 1st Place

145 lbs – Maddux Hintz – 6th Place

152 lbs – Nick Weipert – 3rd Place

160 lbs – James Herwaldt – 3rd Place

160 lbs – Tyler Waters – 5th Place

220 lbs – Deylin Miller – 6th Place

Green River Girl Wrestlers that placed at State:

100 lbs – Jayleigh Wright – 4th Place

120 lbs – Zella Maez – 3rd Place

125 lbs – Lily Harris- 6th Place

Congratulations to all those that participated at State.