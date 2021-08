Wolves tennis splits matches in Casper

August 30, 2021 — Here are the results from Friday’s Green River versus Casper Kelly Walsh and Casper Natrona contests. All matches were played in Casper.

Green River 3 – Casper Natrona 2 (Girls)

#1 Singles – Gabrielle Heiser won 6-3, 6-0

#2 Singles – Meagan Counts won 6-0, 6-0

#1 Doubles – Harrison/Strange won 6-2, 6-4

#2 Doubles – Strauss/Brown lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-7

#3 Doubles – Travis/Schuh lost 2-6, 2-6

Green River 5 – Casper Natrona 0 (Boys)

#1 Singles – Braxton Cordova won 6-2, 6-1

#2 Singles – Korbin Arnell won 6-0, 6-0

#1 Doubles – Friel/Tirrell won 6-1, 6-2

#2 Doubles – Findlow/Wendel won 6-2, 6-0

#3 Doubles – Arellano/Ross won 6-0, 6-0

Green River 0 – Casper Kelly Walsh 5 (Girls)

#1 Singles – Gabrielle Heiser lost 0-6, 0-6

#2 Singles – Meagan Counts lost 2-6, 2-6

#1 Doubles – Harrison/Strange lost 2-6, 6-7

#2 Doubles – Strauss/Brown lost 0-6, 3-6

#3 Doubles – Travis/Schuh lost 0-6, 1-6

Green River 0 – Casper Natrona 5 (Boys)

#1 Singles – Braxton Cordova lost 4-6, 0-6

#2 Singles – Korbin Arnell lost 3-6, 1-6

#1 Doubles – Friel/Tirrell lost 3-6, 5-7

#2 Doubles – Findlow/Wendel lost 4-6, 3-6

#3 Doubles – Arellano/Ross lost 1-6, 4-6