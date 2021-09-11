Wolves tennis sweeps Cheyenne South

September 10, 2021 — The Green River tennis teams won both of their matches against Cheyenne South today in Green River. The girls won 5-0 with the boys winning 4-1.

Here are the individual results:

GreenRiver 5 – Cheyenne South 0 (Girls)

#1 Singles – Gabrielle Heiser wins 6-1, 6-0

#2 Singles – Magan Counts wins by forfiet

#1 Doubles – Harrison/Strange win 6-1, 6-1

#2 Doubles – Brown/Strauss win 6-2, 6-0

#3 Dooubles – Travis/Skinner win 2-6, 7-5, 3-1

Green River 4 – Cheyenne South 1 (Boys)

#1 Singles – Braxton Cordonva loses 0-6, 1-6

#2 Singles – Korbin Arnell wins 6-7, 6-2, 7-5

#1 Doubles – Friel/Tirrell win 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

#2 Doubles – Wendel/Findlow win 6-1, 6-2

#3 Doubles – Ross/Arellano win 6-2, 6-1

On Saturday Green River will host Cheyenne East at 9 a.m. and Cheyenne Central at 1 p.m.