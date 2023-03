Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE — The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs are moving on in the Region IX Tournament. Earlier tonight the Lady Mustangs defeated the hosing team, the Western Nebraska Cougars. With the Lady Mustangs taking control of the game and holding it tight, the team won 68-54.

Tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. the Lady Mustangs will go against Trinidad State for Semi-Finals.