Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

CASPER, WYOMING — Today kicked off the first round of the NJCAA Region IX Tournament for Western Wyoming Mustangs. The Mustangs went head-to-head with Trinidad State who just came off of their bye week. With a final score of 80-57, The Mustangs have been eliminated. Trinidad has moved forward and will play Lamar College tomorrow.

The WWCC Lady Mustangs are scheduled to play tonight against Western Nebraska at 7:00 p.m.