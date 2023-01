ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College went undefeated against Otero College at 5:00 p.m. The score was 45 – 0, winning every match during the Region IX Duels. Tomorrow they will start again at 9:00 a.m. and go against Northeastern Junior College followed by Northwest College. Western is currently rated #2 in the nation in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association poll.