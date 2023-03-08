WWCC Wrestling team brings home NJCAA National Title

Photo Courtesy of Stafford Design

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — For the first time in program history, the Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC) Wrestling team brought home the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Title this past weekend. After tough competition for each athlete, Western wrestlers stood strong as many of them placed in the top 10 and led their team to the national title.

For the past 14 years, the WWCC Wrestling program has been led by Coach Art Castillo. Castillo began wrestling at the age of five and explained, “I haven’t taken a year off whether it was competing or coaching, in that entire time.” During his time with WWCC, Castillo has made quite an impact on both the program itself and the athletes he has coached along the way. The list is of Castillo’s accomplishments throughout his time with WWCC is long, with some of his accomplishments including this National Title, being inducted into the NJCAA Coaches Association Hall of Fame, being voted the Region Coach of the Year 5 times, leading the Mustangs to become 6x District Champions, and leading many of his wrestlers to become All-American athletes. This year, Castillo was named Region IX Coach of the Year, National Coach of the Year, and National Tournament Coach of the Year. When asked about this list, Castillo didn’t hesitate to add, “The guys win those awards for me”.

This year, WWCC decided to send the entire team to the National Championship to cheer each other on. With full excitement, Castillo explained the dynamic of having the whole team there by stating, “It was fantastic! You know, we are a team, we are a family, we are a brotherhood, and it wouldn’t have even been close to the same feeling if they wouldn’t have been there”. Castillo also added that having the whole team there to cheer on the ten that were competing helped, “without a doubt, they have been the difference maker the entire year”.

Each year, teams must qualify at the District Level to be able to move forward to the NJCAA National meet. The Mustangs qualified for the meet in mid-February. Castillo explained that preparations each year depends on the athletes and the timing they have. With pre-season, they work towards their base by getting in shape and focusing on weightlifting. When the regular season begins, they implement their technique. In the post-season, Castillo explained that they “polish the sword” to get the men ready to compete at the highest of levels, preaching the importance of his team’s health moving into the tournament.

When asked about a daily look into practice, Castillo stated that it, “Just depends. Our days mostly consist of going to classes and study halls. We create a daily schedule for each individual based on when their classes are and their weights are. We even implement when they have time to nap, eat a snack, and have video game time. We want to make sure that everything is structured and we have a plan.”

Winning a National Title didn’t come without challenges. This season the team dealt with weather affecting their original travel plans. The team travels all over competing against different teams across the United States. Weather delays caused the team to leave early for tournaments or caused them to be trapped in different cities. On top of that, players had injuries they were working through as well. Castillo noted, “They handled everything so well. The weather here is ornery but it is representative of who we are as people from the State of Wyoming”.

Looking to next season, Castillo stated, “The future is bright, it is a great time to be a Mustang, that’s for sure”. Next season, the coaches, school, and community can look forward to seven returning members from the team who already hold great depth. The Mustangs are already working on their recruiting class as updates on their Twitter page continue to be posted. Said Castillo of the upcoming season, “The Mustang train is rollin'”.

Although Castillo is the first Head Coach to bring home a team of National Champions, he noted, “This is for all of us. This is for Steve Christensen, who started this program in 1991.” Castillo added more to his list all of whom represent the push and the success of the program, adding, “There are so many people to thank, so many stakeholders, and so many people who believed in me and our vision and our mission. It feels amazing, but there are so many people that made this happen”.

All season the team has focused on the energy of what it would feel like to become the NJCAA National Champions. Castillo explained that, “When we’re wrestling in the room, I tell the guys ‘I want to hear you, I want you to be vocal, I want you to be loud and proud'”. Castillo noted that the team in Council, Bluffs (where Nationals took place) that is always the loudest, is always doing the best, “There is a reason for everything that we do. The energy was through the roof, it was unreal”.

Castillo scripted a story that detailed that exact moment the team found out they were National Champions. After some number crunching during the tournament, Castillo realized there was a heavy chance that the other team could not catch up. But, he wanted to wait to tell them as they still had one Mustang in the Championship Finals to go. The way the men found out, however, makes their story even better. Castillo detailed by stating, “We were walking out of the stadium and I heard some guys talking about if they have won yet, and I knew the team in second place could only score 12 more points. I got them into the van and they were staying calm and collected, and I briefed them about the schedule of events coming up. I then got their lunch order and we were just sitting there and I said hey, there’s one more thing, you guys are National Champs”. A celebratory eruption broke out in the van with music and yelling all the way to their destination.

Castillo ended with a heartfelt message stating, “I want to thank Coach Bill Hodges and Coach Rick Yoak, they have been with me forever and they complete the best coaching staff in the United States; and, first and foremost, they are great humans. Coach Jake Flores came in this year as our strength and conditioning coach and he has been a tremendous help as well. This one is for you Sweetwater County!”

WWCC’s Wrestling Team in partnership with WWCC’s athletic department is working on a future community celebration event. More information to come as it is released.

https://www.facebook.com/missionatcastlerock/

WWCC Placements

WWCC – 1st place, 134 points

Bridger Ricks (125) – 4th place, All-American

Cody Phelps (133) – 3rd place, All-American

Joseph Mecham (141) – 4th place, All-American

Chris Lopez (149) – 4th place, All-American

Jayden Luttrell (157) – 5th place, All-American

Holden Andrews (165) – National Qualifier

Christian Smoot (174) – 4th place, All-American

Darian Johnson (184) – 2nd place, All-American

Talmage Carman (197) – 6th place, All-American

Matthew Boone (285) – National Qualifier