Wyoming and Air Force open their Mountain West Conference seasons Friday night in Laramie

Photo from the University of Wyoming Athletics

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — A special Friday night game will kick off Mountain West Conference play for the Wyoming Cowboys and Air Force Falcons this week when Wyoming hosts Air Force for a 6 p.m. game in War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. You can listen to the game at WyoRadio’s 99.7 KSIT, JACK-FM.

The Cowboys will bring a 2-1 record into this week’s game, while Air Force is 2-0 on the season. Friday’s game will be the 60th time the Cowboys and Falcons meet on a football field. The series dates back to Nov. 2, 1957, when the two teams played each other for the first time in Laramie. That game ended in a 7-7 tie.

The series remains one of the closest for both schools. Air Force holds only a four-game advantage in the series, with 30 wins to Wyoming’s 26 victories. There have been a total of three ties.

Wyoming has won six of the last 10 meetings with Air Force. During the Craig Bohl era at Wyoming, the Pokes have won four of the previous seven meetings and all three meetings in Laramie — 35-27 in 2018, 35-26 in 2016 and 17-13 in 2014. The last time the Falcons won in Laramie was in 2012 by just one point 28-27.

University of Wyoming sophomore place-kicker John Hoyland was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week for the second consecutive week this past Monday, and sophomore linebacker Shae Suiaunoa earned Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week.

Hoyland was a perfect 4 for 4 in field goals vs. Northern Colorado and made all three of his extra-point attempts to score 15 of Wyoming’s 33 points in the Cowboys 33-10 victory.

Suiaunoa was credited with a career-best eight tackles in Wyoming’s 33-10 home win over Northern Colorado last Saturday, and he added an interception in the fourth quarter that he returned 18 yards down to the UNC three-yard line to set up a Wyoming touchdown two plays later. He also recorded 1.0 sack for 10 yards, 1.0 tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in the game, as he helped lead a Wyoming defense that held Northern Colorado to only 15 rushing yards and only 147 yards of total offense.

The two longest-serving head coaches in the Mountain West Conference are Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl (9 years at Wyoming) and Air Force’s Troy Calhoun (16 years at Air Force). They are also two of the winningest active coaches in college football.