Wyoming Coaches Association announces All-State Golf Awards for the 2022 season

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Last weekend was All-State Golf. According to WyoPreps, “The All-State Golf Awards for the 2022 season are here from the Wyoming Coaches Association.”

Congratulations to Green River and Rock Springs High School golfers who were recently named All-State selections. The Lady Wolves Isabella Salas made the 3A All-State team for the second straight year, while the Lady Tigers HanMi Park was a 4A first-year selection. The Tigers AJ Fletcher made the 4A Boys All-State team for the second year in a row.

Way to go! Here is a recap of the golf season from WyoPreps. “The Wyoming prep golf season was completed last Friday and Saturday with the state championships in Rock Springs, Buffalo, and Wright.” Championships were won by individuals and teams to complete the 2022 season.





