Wyoming Falls to Utah State in Defensive Battle

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [GoWyo.com]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — The Wyoming Cowboys dropped a defensive showdown to Utah State by a score of 65-55 on Tuesday evening in the Arena-Auditorium. The Pokes held the Aggies to 13 points below their season scoring average and held the nation’s top three-point field goal percentage team to 14 points below its average on the night, but Wyoming did not record a field goal in the final nine minutes of the contest.



Wyoming was playing without head coach Jeff Linder , who was not with the team as he tends to his ill father in Colorado.

“From a defensive standpoint, from a game-plan standpoint, we gave ourselves a chance to win,” assistant coach Ken DeWeese said. “That is one of the best offensive efficiency teams in the country in Utah State. We held them to 41 percent for the game and 37.5 percent for the second half. The guys executed the scout almost flawlessly, defensively. The two things we were concerned about were offensive rebounds — and we had one more offense rebound than they did — and transition defense, which we were able to slow down and play at our pace. Our guys battled again. It would be real easy for the guys to roll over the way the season has gone and now tonight without Coach (Jeff) Linder (due to his father’s illness). I have so much gratitude for how our players continue to battle.”



The two teams would battle defensively halfway through the half, but the Aggies would build a 49-45 advantage with under eight minutes left and make it a 53-45 game with under five minutes left. Wyoming went scoreless for over four and a half minutes until Powell added a pair of free throws for a 53-47 game with 4:17 left.



Utah State lifted the lead to nine points and would make it a nine-point game at 59-49 with 2:07 left in the game. Powell made it an eight-point game with 1:54 left with a free throw, but the lead was pushed to 10 points with 1:48 left.



Wyoming made it an eight-point contest, but once again the Aggies pushed the lead to double-digits at the free-throw line. DuSell hit the Pokes first basket in over eight minutes, but the Aggies would take the contest by a score of 65-55.



The Aggies were led by Ashworth with 19 points going 10-od-12 from the free throw line. Max Shulga and Dan Akin added 11 points apiece.



The Cowboys return to action on Friday heading to Colorado State for the Border War. The contest is set for a 7 p.m.