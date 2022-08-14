Wyoming High School Scoreboard

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Rock Springs and Green River Tennis matches happened yesterday to start off the season. Rock Springs and Green River tennis teams opened their seasons Saturday, hosting Jackson Hole.

According to WyoPreps, “Only eight of the 16 teams start match play, with the other schools getting underway next week. The main event going on is the Casper Jamboree, where teams play each other in a friendly competition to get ready for the season.”

Scores for Saturdays matches are as follows:

Girls: Jackson 5 Green River 0

1S: Olivia Webb (JK) def. Brianna Strauss: 6-1, 6-3

2S: Krista Finlay (JK) def. Shania Flores: 6-1, 6-0

1D: Wylie/Ross (JK) def. Skinner/Harris: 6-1, 6-1

2D: Goldstein/Stafford (JK) def. M. Gomez/G. Gomez: 6-1 6-3

3D: Jones/Scarlett (JK) def. Cochrum/Peterson: 6-3, 6-0

Boys: Jackson 3 Green River 2

1S: Campbell Gervais (JK) def. Korbin Arnell: 6-0, 6-1

2S: Haydon Clark (JK) def. Taylon Tirrell: 6-1, 6-1

1D: Cordova/Friel (GR)) def. Olson/Webb: 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

2D: Ross/Wilson (GR) def. Stolte/D’Amours: 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-0

3D: Wolf/Yoemans (JK) def. Archibald/Nielsen: 6-4, 9-6

Jackson at Rock Springs – Did not finish due to weather – matches incomplete



