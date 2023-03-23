Wyoming Shrine Bowl North and South announces area players

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

WYOMING — Executive Director Frank Selby is pleased to announce that the coaching staff, players, athletic trainers, student trainers, and managers for the Wyoming Shrine Bowl North and South have all been selected. The game features players from around the state who completed their senior year.

“We are very excited for this game, as we celebrate 50 years of Wyoming Shrine Bowl. We welcome Wyoming Shrine Bowl alumni (coaches, managers, trainers, players, officials, etc.) to reach out to us so we may include as many as possible in our 50th Anniversary Communications,” Selby stated in a press release.

The Wyoming Shrine Bowl is a fundraiser that helps to support Shrines Hospitals. “Every year since 1974, the North–South Game has been played to raise money for Shrines Hospitals and to help make the public aware of the expert orthopedic and burn care available free of charge at Shriners Salt Lake Children’s Hospital or the other 21 Shriners Hospitals for Children,” it says on the Wyoming Shrine Bowl website.

South Player – Carter McBurnett – Rock Springs High School

South Player – Kyler Bartlett – Green River High School

South Player – Tanner Moseley – Green River High School

The full list can be found here.

The fundraising All-Star football game will be held June 10, 2023, at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyoming.