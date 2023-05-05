Zella Maez signed her letter of intent for wrestling

Photo courtesy of GR Wrestling Coach, Josh Wisniewski.

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River High School’s senior, Zella Maez, signed her letter of intent to go to Dickinson State University in North Dakota for women’s wrestling. Maez took third place in the 120-pound bracket at the inaugural Wyoming High School Girls Wrestling State Championships back in February.

Maez chose Dickinson State University because “they seemed like a good school and they are just starting their girl’s wrestling program in the fall.” Maez is excited to be a part of their new program. While at Dickinson, she will be studying nursing or something in the healthcare field.

Maez wrestles in the 120-weight division and will continue at that weight at Dickinson. Maez just started wrestling and this was her first year wrestling at Green River High School. Maez’s love for wrestling started with how welcoming the wrestling family is, and winning. “It was just so welcoming. I am also very competitive and liked that aspect of it.”

Maez is excited to get out and meet new people. “I’m very opened minded and just want to get out.” She will miss her friends and family the most. She concluded, “Thank you to my coaches, Coach Josh Wisniewski, Eric Wright, and Clayton Wright.”

Green River Coach Josh Wisniewski said, “We are very excited for Zella. She is a very hard worker and has what it takes to excel at the next level.”

According to WyoPreps, “Earlier this month, Maez was on the Wyoming High School Brown team at the AAU Twin Rivers wrestling duals in Des Moines, IA. She received Copper All-America honors. Maez was also a state-champion diver at Green River High School. She won the 2022 Class 3A title last November with 349.20 points through 11 dives.”

“Deciding between diving and wrestling was a lot harder than I thought it would be but I have chosen to go to Dickinson State University in the fall for women’s wrestling. I’m so excited and grateful for this opportunity. Big thanks to the people that helped make it happen,” Maez stated.



