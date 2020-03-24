Sports Illustrated ranks Wilson among Top 100 Players in NFL Draft

LARAMIE, WYOMING (March 24, 2020) — It is one month until the 2020 NFL Draft and former University of Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson continues to attract attention from draft experts. In a recent NFL Draft preview by Sports Illustrated, Wilson was ranked among the Top 100 draft prospects, coming in at No. 93.

The 2020 NFL Draft is still scheduled to take place Thursday-Saturday, April 23-25, in Las Vegas. Wilson, a native of Casper, Wyoming, has continued to raise his stock throughout the Reese’s Senior Bowl in late January and the NFL Combine in late February. Among the Top 100 players ranked by SI, Wilson was the ninth-ranked linebacker in the group.

This past year, Wilson earned First Team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus, Second Team All-America recognition from USA Today and Third Team All-America honors from Associated Press.

Wilson was a three-time team captain as voted by his teammates. He concluded his career with 421 career tackles, which ranks him No. 4 in Wyoming history and No. 4 in Mountain West history. He became only the fourth player in Wyoming history to record three 100-tackle seasons in a career (105 in 2019, 103 in 2018 and 119 in 2017). Among active players in 2019, he ranked: No. 1 among FBS players in the nation in Career Defensive TDs scored (4), No. 1 among active FBS players in Career Solo Tackles (253), No. 2 in Career Total Tackles (421), No. 4 in Career Interception Returns for Touchdowns ( 2), No. 6 in Career Total Interceptions (10), No. 6 in Career Solo Tackles per Game (4.87) and No. 8 among active FBS players in Career Total Tackles per Game (8.10).