Sports Schedule: Tigers/Wolves meet tonight in volleyball/New football polls

September 7, 2023 — The area’s big match-up tonight in area sports is Rock Springs traveling to Green River in a girls’ volleyball match. The Tigers enter this evening’s match with a 5-9 record, while the Wolves are 5-8 after both teams competed in last weekend’s Border War competition in Evanston. The varsity match will begin at 6 p.m. with a junior varsity match between the two schools at 5 p.m.

Other Thursday Area Sports

The Rock Springs and Green River tennis teams will be in Laramie to play Torrington, while the Green River cross county team will compete in Riverton.

New High School Football Polls

The latest WyoPreps high school football rankings are out. Lyman is still on top of the 2A poll, with Mountain View moving up to #2. In the 4A poll, Rock Springs did receive some votes, but not enough to make the top five. Green River also received votes in the 3A poll but is outside the top five, as is Farson-Eden in the 6-Man poll.

All area teams except Farson-Eden will play on Friday, with the Pronghorns playing on Saturday.

On Friday, Rock Springs will host Campbell County (6 p.m.), Green River will travel to Rawlins, Lyman hosts Pinedale (4 p.m.), and Mountain View is at Rich County, Utah. Farson-Eden will be at Encampment on Saturday afternoon.