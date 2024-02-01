Sports: Tiger wrestlers fall, Tigers/Wolves & Mustangs b’ball tonight

February 1, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Wednesday Wrestling

Things started well for the Rock Springs High School boys’ wrestling team in their Wednesday night dual at Evanston. The Tigers won five of the six matches in jumping out to a 24-3 lead, but the Red Devils would come back in the later matches to score a 39-32 win. Individual results were not available.

Thursday Area Wrestling

Green River will travel to Star Valley

Thursday Area Basketball

Green River at Rock Springs (girls) 5:30 p.m.

Green River at Rock Springs (boys) 7:30 p.m.

The 2024 Blood Drive Challenge winner will be announced between the two games.

Eastern Wyoming at Western Wyoming (women) 5:30 p.m.

Eastern Wyoming at Western Wyoming (men) 7:30 p.m.