Balaba and Oreshkina earn All-Mountain West honors

LARAMIE, WYOMING (April 30, 2020) – Oleksandra Balaba and Maria Oreshkina both received All-Mountain West tennis honors Thursday morning as announced by the league office.

Oreshkina was named to the singles team while Balaba was named the Co-Freshman of the Year in the league. The duo was also named to the All-Mountain West Doubles Team together as a tandem as well.

Oreshkina went 8-4 this spring during singles play, playing exclusively at the No. 1 spot and was twice named the Mountain West’s Female Tennis Athlete of the Week for her efforts (January 22 and March 4).

Oreshkina recorded six straight-set victories this spring and helped lead the Cowgirls to four shutout wins on the season. This marks the 12th consecutive season that a Cowgirl has been named to the All-Mountain West Singles Team.

Balaba, who becomes the first Freshman of the Year since Wyoming joined the league, shared the honor with San Diego State’s Cecile Morin. This season, Balaba went 5-5 in singles play for the Cowgirls and played only at the No. 2 spot for the Cowgirls.

As a doubles team in 2020, Balaba and Oreshkina went 6-3 in dual competition, playing primarily at the No. 1 and 2 doubles spot.