GRHS updates basketball game schedule

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (February 18, 2020) – Officials for Sweetwater County School District #2 have posted an updated basketball game schedule for Green River High School. These are the final games for the remainder of the season.

According to the press release from SCSD #2 games on the road against Kelly Walsh will not take place, “[As] we simply cannot fit those into our schedule prior to the Regional Tournament in Evanston.”

See the list of scheduled games below:

Green River High School Basketball – Remaining Schedule of Varsity Games – 2020:

-February 20: Green River @ Evanston – Girls Varsity (6:00 pm), Boys Varsity (7:30 pm)

-February 22: Jackson @ Green River – Girls Varsity (1:00 pm), Boys Varsity (2:30 pm) This will also be Senior Boys and Girls Basketball Player/Parent Appreciation Day

-February 24: Riverton @ Green River – Girls Varsity (4:30 pm), Boys Varsity (6:00 pm) These are make-up games that were canceled on Feb. 14 vs Riverton

-February 27: Rock Springs @ Green River – Girls Varsity (5:30 pm), Boys Varsity (7:30 pm) This is Make-A-Wish Night for Student Councils of GRHS and RSHS

-February 28: Green River @ Star Valley – Girls Varsity (3:30 pm), Boys Varsity (5:00 pm) These games were moved from Feb. 29 to Feb. 28, 2020