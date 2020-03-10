Mustang Basketball and Wrestling bring home titles

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 10, 2020) – Western Wyoming Community College Athletics had an exciting weekend. The men’s basketball team won the Region IX tournament, qualifying them for the NJCAA national tournament March 16-21. Mustang Wrestlers won the National Academic Team of the Year and finished in sixth place at nationals.

Advertisement

Western’s Mustang Basketball team had an outstanding season under the leadership of Head Coach Steven Soza, who was named Region IX North Coach of the Year. Their win at the Region IX tournament is a first in Western basketball history, qualifying them for the National Tournament. Manel Ayol was awarded Region IX Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference, and Dayne Prim was awarded Second Team All-Conference.

In the Region IX Tournament, three of Western’s basketball players won First Team All-Tournament. They were Sindou Cisse, Trey Marble, and LeChaun Duhart. Manel Ayol and Trevor Trost were awarded Second Team All-Tournament.

The national tournament, which starts on March 16th will be in Hutchinson, Kansas. For those interested in cheering for the Mustangs from afar, a live stream is available on the NJCAA’s website.

“This year has been remarkable! We have a great group of kids who genuinely care about one another, their school work, and spending time in the gym improving. They made a commitment when they arrived on campus this past fall to win the Region IX Title and get to Hutch. They accomplished their goal and now have shifted their focus on bringing a National Title back to Rock Springs and Western Wyoming Community College,” stated Coach Soza.

Advertisement

The Mustang Wrestling team finished in sixth at nationals, and 5th among Division I schools. The team’s Head Coach, Art Castillo, was named the Region IX Coach of the Year. Western’s wrestlers also finished their season as the Rocky Mountain District Champions – for the third consecutive year. Seven of Western’s wrestlers won All-American status by finishing in the top eight of their weight class:

Tucker Tomlinson, took first place as the National Champion in the 197-pound weight class.

Landon Brown, took 4 th place in the 285-pound weight class

place in the 285-pound weight class Jace Anderson, took 5 th place in the 184-pound weight class

place in the 184-pound weight class Kedric Coonis, took 7 th place in the 141-pound weight class

place in the 141-pound weight class Andrew Nicholson took 7 th place in the 174-pound weight class

place in the 174-pound weight class Joey Revelli took 8th place in the 149-pound weight class

Sponsor

For more information on Western’s Basketball Program, visit www.westernwyoming.edu/mustang-athletics/mens-sports/basketball. To learn more about Western’s Wrestling Program visit www.westernwyoming.edu/mustang-athletics/mens-sports/wrestling.