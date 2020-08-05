Rock Springs Mayor declares week of August 4 Wyoming American Baseball week

Darrian Mechling, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 5, 2020) — During the August 5, 2020 city council meeting, Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo proclaimed that the week of August 4, will be known as the Wyoming American Legion Baseball Week.

The proclamations read as follows:

“WHEREAS: The sport of baseball is America’s national pastime; and

American Legion baseball has provided programs of sport and recreation for 15

million young Americans since 1925; and

American Legion baseball performs a vital service to our youth by offering them opportunities to develop physical fitness, to learn the value of teamwork and mutual cooperation, to acquire respect for other persons, rules, and property, as well as opportunities to develop individual skills and to advance in the sport of baseball;

Today, we recognize the Archie Hay Post 24 American Legion Baseball organization for their remarkable efforts and commitment in ensuring that local athletes could go forth with the 2020 season, in the midst of a global pandemic; and

The Wyoming American Legion Class ‘AA’ State Tournament for 2020 will be hosted by Archie Hay Post 24 from August 5—August 9; and

Wyoming American Legion teams from across the state will assemble in Rock

Springs to compete for the State title; and

We recognize the importance and influence of the sport of baseball in the City of

Rock Springs.

Now, Therefore, Be it Resolved, that I, Timothy A. Kaumo, Mayor of the City of Rock Springs, do hereby proclaim the week of August 4, 2020, to be

WYOMING AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL WEEK

in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and I urge the residents of our community to welcome and support players from across Wyoming, as they compete for the State title.”