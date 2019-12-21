RS girls basketball takes down Bear Lake 58-46

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 21, 2019) — The Rock Springs Tigers girls varsity basketball team claimed victory over Bear Lake, ID after being down at halftime last night, as part of the Flaming Gorge Classic basketball tournament.

Finding themselves down early 1-7 in the first quarter, the Tigers began to gain rhythm with a pair of two-point makes followed by a single free-throw to bring the Bears’ lead to within one point.

Bear Lake would then go on a 6-2 run to end the quarter with a 13-8 lead over the Tigers. The two teams would open the second quarter trading two-point possessions before a Bear timeout with 4:49 left in the second would see them hold a seven-point lead over the Tigers, 20-13.

Out of the timeout, sophomore Brenli Jenkins found a quick layup for the Tigers, which was quickly answered by a Bear layup by senior Macadee Smith.

Another two-point make from the lady Tigers would bring the score 22-17 in favor of the Bears as a Tiger timeout was used with 2:26 left in the second quarter.

Sponsor

The two teams would then trade single free-throws to bring the score to 24-18 with 45 seconds left in the quarter before a Tiger layup by senior Makalie Mignerey would close out the half 24-20 in favor of Bear Lake.

The Bears would find the scoreboard first in the third quarter, as senior Chelsea Gundersen crashed the boards for a layup, also adding a one-point free-throw with a Tiger penalty.

Brenli Jenkins would answer back for the Tigers, adding consecutive layups on back-to-back possessions, followed by another two-point make from senior Makailey Johnson to cut the Bears’ lead to a single point at 27-26.

Two consecutive scoring possessions from the Bears, in form of a three-point make from junior Hailey Humpherys and a fast layup from sophomore Kalisha Parker, would extend the lead back to six points in favor of the Bears.

The Bears’ lead would again be cut to one point late in the third quarter after a trio of scoring possessions from the Tigers, including a deep three made by Brinli Jenkins.

Bear Lake would answer on their ensuing possession with a three-point make of their own, only to see Jenkins make yet another deep three. This scoring frenzy would bring an end to the third quarter with the Bears holding a one-point lead at 36-35.

Advertisement

The Tigers opened the fourth quarter with a 5-2 run over the Bears, gaining the lead at 40-38 and forcing a Bear Lake timeout with 6:30 left in the game.

Bear Lake would answer back out of the timeout with a pair of layups on ensuing possessions to regain the lead 42-40. The lady Tigers answered with an 11-0 run over the Bears late in the fourth quarter to regain the lead at 51-42 with 2:50 left in the game.

The Bears would then find a layup on their ensuing possession to end the 11-0 run, but the Tigers would answer with another 6-0 run over the Bears to bring the score to 57-44.

A pair of Bear free-throws would cut the Tiger lead to nine points with less than a minute in the game until a Bear timeout with 33 seconds remaining. A late Bear penalty led to a one-point free-throw make by senior Payton Reese, which then allowed the Tigers to dribble out the remaining clock and take the win 58-46 over Bear Lake.

The lady Tigers look to close out their tournament strong with a match versus Pinedale tonight at 4:20 p.m. in the Tiger Arena.