UW Tennis standout named CoSIDA Academic All-District

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 21, 2020) — Wyoming tennis’ Ana Royo has been named to the CoSIDA Academic-All District Women’s At-Large First Team Thursday as announced by the national organization.

The All-District Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for both their academic and athletic prowess.

Royo, who was the lone senior on the Cowgirl tennis team this season, graduated with a 4.0 GPA in Microbiology earlier this month.

Royo shined for the Cowgirls in 2019-20 in doubles play, posting a 14-7 record during the season, including winning the Wyoming Invite in the fall along with partner Ana Fernandez.

For her career, Roy won 27 singles matches and 30 doubles matches.

Earlier this week, Royo was named the ITA’s Cissie Leary Award winner for sportsmanship in the Mountain Region.

Honorees selected First-Team Academic All-District will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot.

Academic All-America honorees will be announced in June.

At-Large teams are based on student-athletes in any sport that isn’t already recognized in an Academic All-American CoSIDA category.

For example, in District 6, there are student-athletes from the sports of beach volleyball, crew, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, swimming and tennis.