Wolves fall to Star Valley 22-0; Tigers trounce Cheyenne South 55-0

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Green River, Wyoming — The Green River Wolves Football team held strong through the first half of Friday’s game against No. 1 ranked Star Valley but could not produce enough steam in the second half to get on the scoreboard, losing 22-0.

Advertisement

Wolves defense made a strong showing Friday at home against Star Valley, managing to hold the Brave to only one touchdown in the first quarter.

Both teams struggled in the second quarter, with neither team scoring. Both teams, however, managed two turnovers each.

The Braves came back after halftime a little more determined, scoring a second touchdown near the end of the third quarter and a third touchdown midway through the fourth.

The Wolves will work to get their mojo back next week as they are on the road to face the Jackson Broncs on Friday.

Advertisement

In contrast to the Wolves, the Rock Springs Tigers Football team walloped Cheyenne South in Cheyenne 55-0.

The Tigers will look to keep their momentum at home next week for their Homecoming game against the Campbell County Camels. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.