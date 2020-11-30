Spots still available for Rock Springs holiday parade

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 30, 2020) — There are still five float spaces available for the Rock Springs Holiday Lighted Parade, which is taking place in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, Dec. 5.

To sign up, call the chamber at 307-362-3771 and ask to be in the parade. For chamber members, it cost $35 and it’s $40 for nonmembers.

Sponsor this year’s parade for $250. A sponsorship also gives business and people the option of being in the parade.

All proceeds go directly to the chamber to help support local businesses and do future events.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and Mayor Tim Kaumo’s tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m.

People are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing while attending the parade.

For those who may feel uncomfortable attending the parade this year, the chamber is working on setting up a Facebook Live event so people can view the parade online. “Right now, we’re trying to find someone with a drone so we can do an overview shot of the event,” said J.T. Larson, an administrative assistant for the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce