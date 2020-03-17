Spring arrives Thurs. night, snowy weather may also arrives Thurs.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 17, 2020) — The first day of spring will have it’s earliest arrival in the Western Hemisphere in 124 years. It will arrive in Wyoming at 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 19. In typical Wyoming style, we will welcome the warmer season with colder temperatures and the possibly of snow.

After enjoying the recent 50’s, the National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for Thursday’s high in Rock Springs and Green River to be around 37 degrees and the possibility of up to one inch of snow accumulation.

Carbon and Albany counties along the I-80 corridor will have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Friday.

The advisory calls for mixed precipitation with snow accumulations of three to six inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Some isolated areas could see up to eight inches of snow. Winds will also be gusting to 30 mph at times. This includes Carbon and Albany counties and the cities of Rawlins and Laramie.

On Thursday, Casper is expecting one to three inches of snow with the Riverton/Lander and Evanston area forecasting around an inch of accumulation. Cheyenne is expecting rain and snow mixed on Thursday with periods of “heavy snow”.