Spring Snow Expected In Area Mountains Today Through Monday

Rock Springs, WY (4/21/19) – The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has issued special weather statements for surrounding areas.

Wind River Mountains – Two to four inches of snow below 9,000 feet. Four to eight inches above 9,000 feet. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph over South Pass. Time Period: Sunday, 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. Monday with the heaviest snow expected Sunday afternoon and tonight.

Salt River and Wyoming Ranges – Two to three inches of snow below 9,000 feet. Three to seven inches above 9,000 feet. Snow levels will be near 9,000 feet Sunday afternoon and lower to around 7,500 feet by midnight Sunday. Time Period: 3:00 p.m. Sunday to 9:00 a.m. Monday. The heaviest snow is expected this evening.

Absaroka Mountains – Two to three inches of snow below 9,000 feet. Three to five inches above 9,000 feet from 9:00 a.m. Time Period: Sunday morning to 9:00 a.m. Monday. The heaviest snow is expected this afternoon through this evening.

