Square State Brawl: Roller derby showdown this weekend

Photo by Wyo4News

June 27, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Bitter Sweet Bombshells are set to host the Square State Brawl Roller Derby Tournament on June 29-30, featuring six teams from Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana. The event will take place at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, with the first bout starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Spectators can purchase a day pass for $15 or a weekend pass for $20. Participating teams include Cheyenne Roller Derby, Copper City Queens, Hellgate Rollergirls, Jackson Hole Juggernauts, and Wydaho.

Concessions and Bombshell merchandise will be available for purchase on-site. In addition, the Bombshells are running a “bout board” fundraiser, similar to a Super Bowl pool. For $10 per square, participants have a chance to win $500 based on the end digits of the final score of the championship bout on June 30 at 3 p.m. Only 20 spots remain, and payments can be made via Venmo to @SWCRoller-Derby with the label “bout board.” The winner of the “bout board” will be announced during the awards presentation at approximately 5 p.m. on June 30. For more details about the bout board and which spots are available, visit the Bitter Sweet Bombshells’ Facebook page.

Chaotic Cougar (known as Shari Kumer in everyday life) expressed her excitement, stating, “Our fan base is known as the Bomb Squad and our team chant is ‘Tick…Tick…BOOM!’ Come out and support your local roller derby team!”

For those unfamiliar with roller derby, this event features flat track derby, known for its hard hits and strategic gameplay, making it a thrilling experience for all attendees.