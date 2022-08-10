SSD#1 held a board meeting Monday night to discuss graduation rates

Screenshot of Sweetwater County School Board #1 Meeting from Youtube

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District #1 held its board meeting Monday night Aug. 8, 2022. The focus of the meeting was to address graduation rates and ways the board can support schools from primary to secondary levels, in their efforts to raise the rate. Graduation rates at Rock Springs High school remain between 70 and 75 percent according to recent statistics.

Principals from Rock Springs, Farson-Eden and Black Butte high schools discussed ways in which they plan to identify and assist at-risk students approaching high school and continuing into their senior year. Eastside Elementary in partnership with Pilot Butte Elementary laid plans out for the board to address students struggling in core subjects to better prepare them for the secondary level.

The common theme amongst the plans brought before the board was a more personalized classroom setting as well as breaking students into smaller groups to address their individual needs more easily. The board asked the principals to return to a board meeting after a few months of school being in session to discuss the progress of the programs being implemented in their schools.