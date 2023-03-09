St. Christopher’s Highway in need of assistance

Photo via Rock Springs City Council

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Representatives from the Sweetwater County St. Christopher’s Highway organization had a very heartfelt speech for the Rock Springs City Council and Mayor this previous Tuesday. Representatives dived into their need for assistance and shed some light on why their work is so influential to those in need.

Sweetwater County’s St. Christopher’s Highway organization has been assisting travelers since 2019. Ran by volunteers, this 24/7 operation provides meals, lodging, transportation, and clothing to those in need. For the past three years, the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming has been granting the organization $50,000 a year to help aid their work. A strain has been placed on the organization’s funds as extreme snow storms continue to shut down roads and the economy continues to rise. The organization receives referrals from the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Detention Center, gas station staff, convenience store staff, word of mouth, the YWCA, the Family Resource Center, and more, leading their organization to expand.

In January alone, the organization spent $6,000 to help aid travelers during their time stuck on roads in Wyoming. With many heartfelt stories of travelers being stuck in need or those trying to get to a new location, the organization does its best to get travelers back on their feet. Outside of basic necessities for survival, they also assist with car repairs and tow truck expenses. Representatives added, “The community has been great about helping us with clothing”. They note that they have other businesses that will help them out with clothing needs as well as food programs through various churches.

The Sweetwater County St. Christopher’s Highway organization began with $5,000, quickly adding over $20,000 of COVID-19 relief money, three $50,000 donations, and adding $11,000 of donation money. The current balance of the organization is sitting at $10,000. As stated by the representatives, the average amount of money they spend on each person is $189. If funds do run out, the organization shuts down as it has in the past. The organization is hoping for another $40,000-$50,000 donation from the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming, however, due to rising costs they are in need of another $25,000-$30,000 to keep them afloat.

The organization is looking to raise money through various fundraisers as they apply for grants through the state. They are hoping the Rock Springs City Council can help them out in any way as well. If interested, donations can be made through (307) 371-1633 or sent to P.O. Box 0567.