Stacy Jones announces candidacy for Senate District #13

Stacy Jones

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Stacy Jones is excited to announce her candidacy for Wyoming State Senate District #13. Stacy is a Wyoming native, UW graduate, and member of the Cowboy Joe Club and University of Wyoming Alumni Association. She has served and volunteered for numerous boards, committees, and fundraisers in Sweetwater County and across the state.

Stacy is a conservative Republican and has been a registered Republican in Sweetwater County since 1996. Coming from a multi-generational Republican and service-oriented family, Stacy’s father served in the United States Air Force and her grandfather was an Army veteran of WWII. Stacy comes from a line of hard-working professionals, teachers, farmers, and truck drivers.

As a lifetime member of the NRA and member of the GOA, Stacy is a gun owner and believes in the 2nd Amendment. Stacy belongs to organizations that strive to promote public access and preserve private property rights. She is a small business owner that serves Sweetwater County and has lived in both Rock Springs and Green River. She is a proponent of extractive minerals and all the industries that keep our citizens employed.

“I am running because I believe we need a strong voice at the state level for Sweetwater County.” Stated Jones. She continued, “I know that in order to accomplish goals for our county and state, we need to work well with others. This is not a fight, but a collaboration to achieve results for Sweetwater County.”