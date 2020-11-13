Staff member tests positive at Young at Heart

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 13, 2020) – Due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19 the Young at Heart Community Center will be making the following changes. All scheduled activities are canceled and will begin again on November 30th. Curbside meals and in-house dining are also canceled until Nov. 30. There will be no disruption to home delivered meals.

Keeping our patrons and staff safe is of the utmost importance to us. This decision was not made lightly but was done to ensure that we can operate safely and minimize any risk of exposure to those we serve. Please remember that a mask is required when you are in our building. Also, please stay home if you are feeling ill or if you are awaiting results of a COVID testing.