Stagecoach Elementary students perform a Veteran’s Day Concert

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 7, 2023 – The Stagecoach Elementary 2nd grade students put on a heartwarming Veterans Day musical concert that marked their first concert of the year. The young performers captivated their audience with heartfelt tributes to veterans. With colorful costumes and beaming smiles, these talented second graders showcased their musical talents and appreciation for those who have served in the armed forces.



The gymnasium was completely full with family members gathered at the sides, awing at their little ones. The event was not only delightful with the student’s enthusiasm and dedication but also a touching reminder of the significance of Veterans Day, bringing the school community together to honor and celebrate our nation’s heroes. It set a high note for the upcoming performances in the school year.