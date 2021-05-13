Stagecoach, Westridge students have meet and greet at Arthur Park

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 13, 2021) – Stagecoach Elementary and Westridge Elementary students got acquainted at a barbecue at Arthur Park on Wednesday evening.

The idea was to have the students meet each other before the two schools move into one building in the fall. At the April 12 Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board meeting, the trustees voted to close three elementary schools, including Westridge.

Students at the school district’s Head Start program will occupy Westridge for the 2021-2022 school year before the program moves into the newly-renovated Overland Elementary the following year.

At that meeting, SCSD#1 Chair Carol Jelico said the intention is to keep the school families together.

Well, two school families met and got to know each other Wednesday as kids were buzzing around all over the place at Arthur Park, hanging out at the monkey gym and swinging on the swing set. If they weren’t playing, they were munching on some hotdogs that came straight from the grill.

“It’s good for the community to see the positives in these changes and how the staffs are both handling it. I think it will take some of the stress and anxiety away,” said Weston Lamb-Constantino, the music teacher at Stagecoach.

Stagecoach Principal Jennifer Martin-Palacios said the staff is ready for the year ahead.

“We’re all ready for it. We already have a plan in place and the whole staff is excited to welcome back all the students,” she said.