Stallions and Knights see baseball seasons come to an end

July 27, 2022 — The baseball season came to an end yesterday for the Rock Springs Stallions and Green River Knights American Legion Baseball teams at their respective state tournaments.

Rock Springs fell to Laramie 9-3 in a loser-out game at the “AA” State Tournament in Sheridan. The Stallions also lost their tournament’s opening game, 10-0, to Gillette on Monday. In “AA” games today, Laramie and the Sheridan Troopers and the Casper Oilers and Jackson play in loser-out games. Gillette and the Cheyenne Sixers will play in the winner bracket game.

Meanwhile, the Green River Knights saw their season end with a 15-1 loss to the Cheyenne Hawks at the “A” State Tournament in Cody. The Knights were put into Tuesday’s must-win situation after losing 5-4 to the Casper Drillers on Monday. The Casper Drillers and Cody Cubs will meet today in the winner’s bracket game, while Lovell and Powell and the Cheyenne Hawks and Sheridan Jets will meet in loser-out games.