Stallions and Knights suffer state baseball tournament losses

July 26, 2022 — It was a tough Monday for area American Legion Baseball teams as both Rock Springs and Green River suffered opening day losses.

Class “AA” State Tournament in Sheridan – Rock Springs lost their opening game 10-0 to the second-seeded Gillette. Today, Rock Springs will play Laramie, a 9-8 loser to Jackson, in a loser-out game.

In other games today, Evanston will meet the Casper Oilers in the other loser-out game. Yesterday, Evanston lost to the defending champions Cheyenne Sixers 6-0 while the Oilers fell 6-2 to Sheridan. Next, Sheridan will play Cheyenne, and Jackson meets Gillette in the winner’s bracket games.

Class “A” State Tournament in Cody – Green River fell in their opening contest 5 – 4 to the Casper Drillers. The Knights will now take on the Cheyenne Hawks in a loser-out game. The Hawks lost 4-1 to Powell.

Other scores from Monday had the Sheridan Jets defeating Lovell 10 – 4, and defending champ Cody won 7-4 over Torrington. Today, Lovell plays Torrington in a loser-out game while Powell and the Casper Drillers will meet in one winner’s bracket game, and the Sheridan Jets and Cody will play in the other winner’s game.