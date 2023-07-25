Stallions drop “AA” State opener/Must win today

July 25, 2023 — The State ‘AA” baseball tournament got off to a rough start for Rock Springs Monday afternoon. The Stallions fell 10-0 to the Sheridan Troopers Monday in Jackson. Sheridan came into the double-elimination tournament as the #1 seed, with Rock Springs the #8 seed.

Monday’s loss drops the Stallions into a loser-out contest against Laramie, a 7-3 loser to the Casper Oilers. Laramie is the overall #5 seed. Today’s game is at 10 a.m.

In other Monday “AA” tournament scores, #2 Cheyenne Sixers defeated #7 Cheyenne Hawks 10-0, and #6 Jackson upset #3 Gillette 3-2.

Stallions Ice named to “AA” All-State Team

The Stallions’ Maddox Ice was named to the Second Team “AA” All-State Baseball team yesterday by a vote of “AA” coaches.

Colter McAnelly of the Cheyenne Sixers was voted “AA” Player of the Year, with Austin Cowen of Sheridan named the “AA” Coach of the Year.  

 

