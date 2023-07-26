Stallions season over while Knights begin State “A” play

Wyo4News Photo

July 26, 2023 — The Rock Springs Stallions saw their season end with a 6-3 loss to Laramie at the “AA” State tournament in Jackson. According to a report from WyoPreps.com, the Stallions jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the loser-out game, but Laramie took the lead in the fifth inning and held on for the win.

Laramie will advance to another loser-game today against Jackson, the tournament host. The Casper Oilers and Cheyenne Sixers advanced as the tournament’s only undefeated teams.

State “A” Tournament

The Green River Knights baseball team will start playing today at the “A” state tournament in Sheridan. The Knights, the West #4 seed, will open the double-elimination tournament against Douglas, the East #1 seed.

In other games, Cody (West #2) plays Torrington (East #3), Caser Drillers (East #2) goes against Lovell (West #3), and Powell (West #1) takes on Sheridan (East #4). The tournament is scheduled to end Saturday.