Stand for Whitt 5K run/walk

Darrian Mechling
[email protected]
[email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 25, 2020) — In memory of Whitney Sewel, a memorial 5K will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 12 p.m., at the Park Hotel in Downtown Rock Springs.
Noting that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Whitney’s family and friends are coming together to raise awareness about domestic violence.
“My sister Whitney fell victim to domestic violence, but I don’t want her memory to be that. I want her to be remembered for the outgoing, energetic, loving beautiful soul that she was. If we can help save just one life, let’s do it!”