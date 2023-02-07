Standard Motor donates $500 to local 4-H Dog Club

Left to Right: John Smith with Blu (Pit Bull), Kassidy Smith with Rambo (Mini Aussie) Kaiden Smith, Ivy Macy with Boulder (Aussie Boarder Collie Cross), Zoe Thompson with Luka (Shetland Sheepdog), Addysen Bodin, and Standard Motor Staff. Picture submitted by Andrea Smith.

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Spirits are high as a local 4-H Dog Club received a generous $500 donation from Standard Motor/Refresh Auto Credit. With a fun fundraiser happening all next week, Standard Motor jumped on the opportunity to help the kids out by donating.

On top of the new equipment used for practicing and performances, the kids are wanting to build a new practice course that will allow a judge to critique the kid’s performance, so when fair comes around they are ready to go with little to no deductions.

With this in mind, the kids gathered together and came up with the idea to do Puppy Grams just in time for Valentine’s Day. Between February 11 – 14, you can donate ($10 minimum) to bring a loved one 10 minutes worth of puppy loves and a rose. All proceeds will go towards the local 4-H Dog Club.

To send a puppy to a loved one or make a donation, call (307) 371-7330.

Andrea Smith, 4-H Dog Group representative stated, “A huge thank you to Standard Motor/Refresh Auto Credit for their very generous donation to our local 4-H members. They saw that the 4-H kids were advertising the Puppy Gram Fundraiser and decided to help without hesitation. We honestly cannot thank them enough! These kids work very hard training their dogs throughout the year. This year they have chosen to do Puppy Grams for the community for a fundraiser. It’s a great way for the kids to get involved with the community and get the dogs around people while also working on training and receiving lots of dog kisses!”