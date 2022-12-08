Standard Motor annual Stuff the Bus is set to be better than ever

Standard Motors photo

Rock Springs, Wyoming – For the third year in a row, Standard Motor in Rock Springs is hosting its Stuff the Bus event. A full-size Le Bus is parked in the parking lot of the auto dealership at 1154 Dewar Drive, to stuff full of toy donations until December 22.

For children to be able to participate in picking out a new toy for Christmas from the bus, they need to be nominated. Last year Standard Motors had over 300 kids nominated. As of December 2, 170 kids had already been nominated. Nominations will continue ed until December 22. To nominate a child, please contact the Standard Motor staff at 307-362-4341, or come into the dealership.

Additional donations are very much needed to keep up with the demand of kids nominated to receive a present. To donate, bring toys or gifts to Standard Motor. Donations need to be new toys for children ages ranging from 0-16 years old. Multiple toys can be donated at one time.

For each donation made to the bus, that person is eligible to enter to win one of five prizes to be given away. Prizes include a 75″ Visio tv, PlayStation 5 with VR headset, WyoTV Superbox, Smith &Wesson 500 Magnum, or Macbook Pro laptop.

Toys will be distributed on December 23rd beginning at 12 p.m.