StandForWhitt 5K raised $10,390 for YWCA Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 28, 2020) – The #StandForWhitt 5K Run/Walk that took place in Downtown Rock Springs on Oct. 17 generated $10,390 with the effort to bring awareness to domestic violence.

Whitney Sewell was a victim to domestic violence in December 2019. Over the course of about three months, her mother Nicole Halstead, along with friends and family members, planned a 5K to bring awareness to domestic violence Whitney’s honor.

Needless to say, the #StandForWhitt 5K Run/Walk was a huge success with hundreds of people running and walking through the streets of Downtown Rock Springs to show their support.

“When we first started this, we thought it was going to be like 50 people of her closest friends doing a walk. I never anticipated 300 people,” Halstead said.

All the proceeds from the event is going to YWCA Sweetwater County. A massive check with a massive donation was presented to the YWCA on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The money is going specifically to the domestic violence and sexual assault services, according to YWCA Executive Director Melinda Baas. It will be directed toward the current victims, as well as to effort in preventing any such things from happening.

“I know the prevention piece was a big thing to Whitt’s family because we always wish we could do more. We always wish this was not the reason we had to do these things,” Baas said.

Halstead said Whitney would be honored to have her life be the reason for such a significant cause.

“Whitney would be honored. She was always the spotlight of the party. She was the one that always had the laugh and made sure everybody was together. She would be totally honored with her friends and family and how this event turned out,” she said.

Baas added that it’s important to remember the life and not just the death of the victims.

“I think it’s great because it doesn’t just talk about their death. It talks about their life. That was one thing that (Nicole) taught me. We got to make sure we always their share personal story, not just the story of what happened,” she said.

This was the first year of the #StandForWhit 5K and there’s a plan to make it a yearly event.

In fact, Halstead said the plan is already in motion.